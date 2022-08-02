Death investigation underway in Tujunga after man found shot to death in vehicle

Authorities were investigating a shooting death in Tujunga early Tuesday morning.

The incident was first reported at around 12:45 a.m. in the the 8100 block of Foothill Boulevard, where Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched after reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a fatal gunshot wound to the head, sitting inside of a parked vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear, and there was no information available on a potential suspect in the incident.