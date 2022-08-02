Watch CBS News
Death investigation underway in Tujunga after man found shot to death in vehicle

Authorities were investigating a shooting death in Tujunga early Tuesday morning. 

The incident was first reported at around 12:45 a.m. in the the 8100 block of Foothill Boulevard, where Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched after reports of a shooting. 

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a fatal gunshot wound to the head, sitting inside of a parked vehicle. 

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear, and there was no information available on a potential suspect in the incident. 

First published on August 2, 2022 / 6:29 AM

