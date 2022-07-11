Watch CBS News
Customer in critical condition after being shot in head during robbery at 7-Eleven in Riverside

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities rushed to the scene of a robbery turned shooting at a 7-Eleven located in Riverside early Monday morning. 

After receiving a call from one of the store's employees at around 1:50 a.m. Riverside Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene of the convenience store located on La Sierra Avenue. 

Officers found one victim, a customer, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The clerk who called the shooting in was unharmed in the shooting. 

According to RPD, the customer was taken to a nearby hospital in grave condition. 

An investigation continued throughout Monday morning as officers, including a Robbery-Homicide team, surveyed the scene and searched for information on the suspect who is said to have fled from the scene on foot before authorities could arrive. 

Investigators detailed that the suspect, a male, stole several random items from the store, but no money was taken. 

They expected the store to remain closed through most of the morning as crime scene detectives reviewed surveillance footage and photographed the crime scene. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

