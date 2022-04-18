Cristiano Ronaldo announces death of baby boy: "It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel"

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodríguez said Monday that their baby boy has died. The couple said in October that they were expecting twins.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away," Ronaldo and Rodríguez said in a joint statement. "It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel."

It is not clear how the child died. The Manchester United striker and Rodríguez, a model, said their baby daughter survived.

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness," the couple said.

The couple thanked medical staff for their care and support, adding that they're "devastated" and need privacy at this "very difficult time."

"Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you," they said.

Scores of fans, teammates and others sent their heartfelt wishes to Ronaldo and his family.

"Your pain is our pain. Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time," Manchester United wrote on the couple's Instagram post.