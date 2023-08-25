Cook's Corner: Vigil planned for OC bar shooting victims

A vigil is planned for the three victims who died in the deadly shooting at Cook's Corner and others impacted by the tragedy in Orange County.

A Community Prayer Gathering will be happening at the Worship Center located at 1 Saddleback Pkwy in Lake Forest at 7 p.m. on Friday.

"This tragedy has left many friends and family members devastated, and many more members of the community shocked and dismayed, church pastor Andy Wood said in a statement. "This is a time we can come together and ask God for comfort and healing. The church is the fabric of any community and the source for hope. Saddleback is a community where we can grieve together, pray, serve, and support each other through every aspect of life."

The gathering will be live-streamed on the church's website. The church also welcomed people struggling to cope with the tragedy to reach out to its "pastoral care team" at 949-609-8000.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Cook's Corner, a famous biker bar in Southern California, but also hailed by Orange County leaders as a gathering place for families and the community, particularly for its weekly Wednesday night spaghetti dinner special.

Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said the gunman, retired Ventura Police Department Sgt. John Snowling, entered the bar carrying two handguns and walked directly to his estranged wife, Marie, and shot her once in the jaw.

Snowling then shot the woman his wife was dining with, who has not been identified yet. That woman managed to run outside the bar, where she later died.

According to Barnes, Snowling then began firing randomly into the crowd. Two other men were killed, including 67-year-old John Leehey of Irvine. The other victim, who has not been identified yet, was killed while trying to stop Snowling from shooting more rounds.

In addition to Marie Snowling, five other people were injured. Marie Snowling and an unidentified man were hospitalized in critical condition, while four other men suffered lesser injuries.