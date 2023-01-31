Compton suspects in custody

Two suspects fled from sheriff's deputies into a Compton home in the 14000 block of Stanford Ave. after a deputy involved shooting occurred a short distance away on Redondo Beach Boulevard and McKinley Avenue around 10:30 a.m.

Around 12:30 p.m., it was reported that the two suspects were in custody, with SWAT assistance. One suspect was transported from the scene by ambulance.

It is not yet known why the deputies pursued the suspects. More details to come.