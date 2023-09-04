Community comes together during fundraiser for mass shooting victims

The Huntington Beach community is rallying behind the victims of a recent mass shooting at Cook's Corner. The M Street Band, who were on stage during the tragedy, played a role in the healing process Sunday.

Two weeks ago, a gunman opened fire during the M Street Band's performance, killing three people and injuring six, including band member Ed Means.

"Fortunately they didn't hit anything that won't heal, so we're just blessed to escape," said Means Sunday. "We're very, very lucky."

Another band member, Dave Stretch, was also injured during the shooting.

Recovered and released from the hospital, the band decided to continue playing, hosting a benefit concert at the Beer Garden and Old World Huntington Beach last Sunday. The event was put on to raise funds for the victims' families.

"We were asking if this is too soon to play again," said Stretch. "Is it too soon to be happy and have fun for something like this?"

The band decided they wanted to spread happiness through music for hundreds of people, playing a three-hour set. Another benefit concert is scheduled for Labor Day at Cook's Corner.