Commerical buildings evacuated in Commerce hazmat incident

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

Commercial buildings in the area of a smoking tractor-trailer in Commerce have been evacuated as Los Angeles County Fire Department crews are responding. 

The hazmat incident was reported around 12:20 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Garfield Avenue. LACoFD crews responded to a tractor-trailer with two tanks possibly leaking. 

A 1/4 mile evacuation has been ordered, according to the LA County Fire Department.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach.

