Commerical buildings evacuated in Commerce hazmat incident

Commercial buildings in the area of a smoking tractor-trailer in Commerce have been evacuated as Los Angeles County Fire Department crews are responding.

The hazmat incident was reported around 12:20 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Garfield Avenue. LACoFD crews responded to a tractor-trailer with two tanks possibly leaking.

A 1/4 mile evacuation has been ordered, according to the LA County Fire Department.

