CMT Music Awards 2022: Complete list of winners and nominees

The 2022 CMT Awards aired Monday night on CBS for the first time ever. The fan-voted award show was hosted in-person by Kane Brown, who also received the most nominations this year with four, and actor Anthony Mackie. Brown stepped in after Kelsea Ballerini tested positive for COVID-19. Ballerini, who was up for three awards, co-hosted the show and performed from her home.

The show, which was broadcast from Nashville, Tennessee, featured performances from legendary mother-daughter duo Wynonna and Naomi Judd, along with Kenny Chesney, Jimmie Allen, Cody Johnson, Old Dominion and more of country music's biggest stars.

The complete list of winners and nominees is below:

Video of the year:

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood - "If I Didn't Love You" (final nominee) - Winner

Brandi Carlile - "Right On Time"

Cody Johnson - "'Til You Can't" (final nominee)

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson - "Never Say Never"

Kacey Musgraves - "justified"



Kane Brown - "One Mississippi" (final nominee)

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney - "half of my hometown"

Luke Combs - "Forever After All"

Maren Morris - "Circles Around This Town"

Mickey Guyton - "Remember Her Name"

Miranda Lambert - "If I Was A Cowboy"

Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton - "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)"

Female video of the year:

Miranda Lambert - "If I Was A Cowboy" - Winner

Brandi Carlile - "Right On Time"

Gabby Barrett - "Footprints On The Moon"

Kacey Musgraves - "justified"

Maren Morris - "Circles Around This Town"

Mickey Guyton - "Remember Her Name"

Tenille Arts - "Back Then, Right Now"



Male video of the year:

Cody Johnson - "'Til You Can't" - Winner

Eric Church - "Heart On Fire"

Kane Brown - "One Mississippi"

Luke Bryan - "Waves"

Luke Combs - "Forever After All"

Thomas Rhett - "Country Again"

Walker Hayes - "Fancy Like"

Group/duo video of the year:

Maddie & Tae - "Woman You Got" - Winner

Brothers Osborne - "I'm Not For Everyone"

Dan + Shay - "Steal My Love"

Old Dominion - "I Was On a Boat That Day"

Parmalee - "Take My Name"

Zac Brown Band - "Same Boat"

Breakthrough video of the year:

Parker McCollum - "To Be Loved By You" - Winner

BRELAND - "Cross Country"

Caitlyn Smith feat. Old Dominion - "I Can't"

Elvie Shane - "My Boy"

Priscilla Block - "Just About Over You"

Tenille Arts - "Back Then, Right Now"

Collaborative video of the year:

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood - "If I Didn't Love You" - Winner

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde - "Never Wanted To Be That Girl"

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter - "Thinking 'Bout You"

Nelly & Florida Georgia Line - "Lil Bit"

Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley - "Freedom Was A Highway"

Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan - "Buy Dirt"

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney - "half of my hometown"

CMT performance of the year:

George Strait - "Is Anybody Goin' to San Antone (from CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride)" - Winner

Brothers Osborne - "Muskrat Greene/Dead Man's Curve Medley (from CMT Campfire Sessions)"

H.E.R. feat. Chris Stapleton - "Hold On (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)"

Kane Brown - "Three Wooden Crosses (from 2021 CMT Artists of the Year)"

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Paul Klein of LANY - "I Quit Drinking (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)"

Mickey Guyton feat. Gladys Knight & BRELAND - "Friendship Train (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)"

Nelly feat. Kane Brown, Blanco Brown & BRELAND - "Ride Wit Me (from CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friends)"

CMT digital-first performance of the year:

Cody Johnson - "Dear Rodeo" (from CMT Campfire Sessions) - Winner

Brittney Spencer - "Sober & Skinny" (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Carly Pearce - "Dear Miss Loretta" (from CMT :60 Songs)

Jon Pardi - "On The Other Hand / Forever and Ever, Amen" (in honor of 2021 CMT Artist of a Lifetime Randy Travis)

Josh Turner LIVE (from CMT KickBack)

Lainey Wilson - "Things A Man Oughta Know" (from the CMT Studio)

Comeback song of the year: