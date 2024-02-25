Child hospitalized after shooting in Santa Ana

Child hospitalized after being shot inside car in Santa Ana

An investigation is underway after a child was shot in Santa Ana on Sunday.

The incident happened at around 8 p.m., when police were alerted that the child had been shot near Main Street and 15th Street, according to the Santa Ana Police Department public information officer.

The parents called 911 to report that their child was shot inside of their car.

Paramedics rushed the child to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear. Police have not yet revealed how old the child is.

Main Street between 15th Street and 17th Street will be closed while the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.