Chatsworth family desperately searching for missing 15-foot python named "Big Mama"

A Chatsworth family is desperately searching for their missing 15-foot python named "Big Mama" that went missing more than a week ago.

Big Mama. Alex Villalta

The Villalta family says that Big Mama went missing back on July 4, and they haven't been able to locate her since. They've owned her for the last two years, spoiling her with two separate habitats -- an outdoor enclosure and an indoor pen that is both temperature and humidity controlled to ensure her comfort.

On top of her astounding length, Big Mama is 8-inches in diameter and is a beloved part of the neighborhood.

"She's an animal that has been used during parties to showcase and to educate people on reptiles," says Big Mama's owner Alex Villalta, who notes that she's not poisonous or aggressive, but rather friendly.

When they checked her cage the morning of July 4, the Villaltas noticed that the door was ajar and she was nowhere to be seen.

"That's when I knew something was wrong," Villalta said.

The day prior to her disappearance, Big Mama was fed a large frozen rabbit, so experts believe it's very unlikely she'll prey on any other neighborhood animals in the next few weeks.

Instead, they believe that she's probably taking advantage of the warm weather.

"Snakes definitely sunbathe," said Connor Merkovich, a local snake rescuer with All Star Animal Trapping. "They're cold blooded, so they need to warm up and basically just sit out in the sun under a nice rock or some debris that they can keep shelter in."

The family is offering a $1,000 reward for her safe return, hoping that her size doesn't scare anyone that could rescue her away.

"Keep calm and keep your distance," Villaltas says. "Call the shelter, call the news, call someone -- but don't do harm to her!"