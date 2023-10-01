Chargers host Raiders looking to extend winning run for home team in series

The Chargers are squaring off against the Raiders Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Gates open by 8 a.m. for tailgaters.

Both teams are one win, two losses so far this season. The Raiders are currently leading the series 68-57, with two ties. The Chargers are 4.5 point favorites to win, while the Raiders remain popular nationally and in Las Vegas.

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo has been ruled out of the game because of a concussion, making the Las Vegas Raiders' starting quarterback a mystery. Garoppolo was injured in a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Either 15-year veteran Brian Hoyer or rookie Aidan O'Connell will start in place of Garoppolo. The Raiders didn't announce which one would get the nod.

Also, the Raiders announced that starting cornerback Nate Hobbs will not play because of an ankle injury, and running back Brandon Bolden didn't make the trip to Los Angeles because of personal reasons. Bolden, however, will travel to LA on his own and is expected to play.

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler is still dealing with an ankle injury and S Derwin James Jr. with a hamstring injury. Both are doubtful to play due to injuries, with Ekeler likely to miss his third straight game.

The Chargers' and Raiders' rivalry goes back to the year 1960 when both teams played. Despite both teams' relocations, their fans do show up. Today marks the 128th meeting between the Chargers and the Raiders. The teams have played each other twice a year for 63 years. Their last meeting was on on Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas where the Raiders beat Chargers 27-20.

The game starts at 4:05 p.m. EDT/1:05 p.m. PST and will be broadcast on CBS. Post-game coverage will directly follow.