Bus driver in critical condition after being stabbed on Metro ride near Woodland Hills

A Los Angeles Metro bus driver was stabbed during a ride near Woodland Hills Wednesday evening.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the stabbing happened at about 5:15 p.m. near Erwin Street and Topanga Canyon Boulevard.

Metro said the driver is in critical condition.

Police have not located the suspect but described him as a blonde man, standing about six feet tall and around 21 years old. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and black pants.

Investigators said he may still be armed with the knife. They believe he ran east on Owensmouth Avenue.