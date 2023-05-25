Bus driver in critical condition after being stabbed on Metro ride near Woodland Hills
A Los Angeles Metro bus driver was stabbed during a ride near Woodland Hills Wednesday evening.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the stabbing happened at about 5:15 p.m. near Erwin Street and Topanga Canyon Boulevard.
Metro said the driver is in critical condition.
Police have not located the suspect but described him as a blonde man, standing about six feet tall and around 21 years old. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and black pants.
Investigators said he may still be armed with the knife. They believe he ran east on Owensmouth Avenue.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.