Watch CBS News
Local News

Bus driver in critical condition after being stabbed on Metro ride near Woodland Hills

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A Los Angeles Metro bus driver was stabbed during a ride near Woodland Hills Wednesday evening. 

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the stabbing happened at about 5:15 p.m. near Erwin Street and Topanga Canyon Boulevard. 

Metro said the driver is in critical condition.

Police have not located the suspect but described him as a blonde man, standing about six feet tall and around 21 years old. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and black pants. 

Investigators said he may still be armed with the knife. They believe he ran east on Owensmouth Avenue.  

First published on May 24, 2023 / 7:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.