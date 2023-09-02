Watch CBS News
Body found inside "shed-like" structure under Culver Boulevard bridge in Playa del Rey

By KCAL-News Staff

The body of a man in his 40s was discovered inside of a "shed-like" structure in Playa del Rey on Saturday. 

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the body was found concealed in the structure underneath the Culver Boulevard bridge in the Ballona Creek flood control channel at around 10:40 a.m. 

The cause of the man's death remains unclear. 

During the investigation, Culver Boulevard was closed in both directions between Jefferson Blvd. and Lincoln Blvd. 

"LAFD personnel will assist in the safe and dignified removal of the body from the still difficult to access shed-like structure, at a yet to be determined time," the fire department said in a statement.

KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on September 2, 2023 / 4:52 PM

