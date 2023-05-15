Bobi, the world's oldest dog, turns 31 years old

A dog from Portugal who became the world's oldest dog earlier this year has turned 31 years old.

Bobi celebrated his birthday over the weekend after reaching 31 last week, according to a Guinness World Records news release. His family planned a party at his home in the village of Conqueiros, where Bobi has lived his life. His owner, Leonel Costa, described it as a "very traditional" Portuguese celebration.

More than 100 people from around the world were due to attend on Saturday, according to Guinness. Fish and local meats were on the menu for guests, while Bobi, who only eats human food, got an extra portion.

Bobi, a Portuguese dog that had been declared the world's oldest dog by Guinness World Records, sits at his home in the village of Conqueiros in Leiria on February 12, 2023. PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images

Costa, who was 8 years old when his family took in Bobi, told Guinness that the birthday boy has had good health over the recent months, but is concerned about the potential mental and physical stress after seeing so many visitors since he broke the record for being the world's oldest dog in February. According to Costa, journalists and tourists from around the globe, including Europe, the U.S. and Japan, have stopped by to take photos with Bobi.

"There were a lot of pictures taken and he had to get up and down many times. It wasn't easy for him," Costa said. "His health was a little damaged, but now it's better."

Bobi is a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, a breed known for protecting livestock, according to the American Kennel Club. Rafeiro do Alentejo dogs have an average life expectancy of 12 to 14 years. Costa says the key to Bobi's longevity has been the "calm, peaceful environment" he lives in.