Birmingham High School physical trainer arrested for inappropriately touching students

By CBSLA Staff

A physical trainer for Birmingham High School's athletics department has been arrested for inappropriately touching a student at the school recently, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Wednesday.

Richard Turner was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of forcible penetration with a foreign object, according to LAPD. 

Turner was taken into custody after authorities received a report Tuesday from a minor who said it had been inappropriately touched by Turner. 

After investigating the allegation, LAPD later determined that Turner had also inappropriately touched another minor while working at Van Nuys High School in 2017. 

LAPD is urging anyone else who may have been a victim of Turner's to contact Juvenile Division detectives at (818) 374-5415. 

Birmingham High is an independent charter school located in Van Nuys.

First published on September 22, 2022 / 10:48 AM

