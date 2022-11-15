Beyoncé, Adele predicted to be top Grammy nominees

British singer Adele is expected to hear her name repeatedly Tuesday when nominations are announced for the 65th annual Grammy Awards, with her smash album "30" and hit song "Easy on Me" likely to power her to nominations in the top categories of album, record and song of the year.

Beyoncé is also likely to score nods in those top categories, thanks to her "Renaissance" release and its hit "Break My Soul." Others who could crack the top nominations include Harry Styles for his "Harry's House" album and its track "As It Was," along with Lizzo, Brandi Carlile, Kendrick Lamar and, of course, Taylor Swift, with her album "Red (Taylor's Version)."

The nominations will be announced during a live-stream event originating from the Grammy Museum in downtown Los Angeles. Grammy winners Dan + Shay and Cyndi Lauper are expected to perform during the announcement, while also helping to unveil some of the nominees.

Also among those set to participate in the announcement are John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly, Olivia Rodrigo and Smokey Robinson. They will be joined by Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr.

The announcement will stream on the Recording Academy's Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok channels.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards will be Feb. 5 at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles.

A pair of artists who won't be hearing their names called Tuesday morning are The Weeknd and Drake, who did not submit their work for Grammy consideration this year.

The Weeknd cut ties with the Grammys a year ago after he was snubbed for any nominations, despite having one of the top-selling albums and songs of the year. The dust-up led to an overhaul of the Grammy nominations process, with the Recording Academy doing away with secretive nominating committees and instead allowing its membership at large to vote on the honors.

The other top category at the Grammys, best new artist, appears to be a toss-up, but look for nominees to include performers such as Latto, Anitta, Dove Cameron, Mitski and Steve Lacy.