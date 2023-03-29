Beverly Crest mudslide blocks residential driveways
Rain caused some trouble in the Beverly Crest community as an early morning mudslide covered about a quarter acre in a residential area, blocking at least two driveways, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The slide was reported around 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 9000 block of Hidden Valley Place.
LAFD said building and safety officials as well as a geologist will assess the situation to determine safety for residents.
No injuries were reported and no homes were impacted, except for the driveway blockage.
