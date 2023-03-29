Watch CBS News
Beverly Crest mudslide blocks residential driveways

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Rain caused some trouble in the Beverly Crest community as an early morning mudslide covered about a quarter acre in a residential area, blocking at least two driveways, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The slide was reported around 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 9000 block of Hidden Valley Place.

LAFD said building and safety officials as well as a geologist will assess the situation to determine safety for residents. 

No injuries were reported and no homes were impacted, except for the driveway blockage. 

