Baby boy abducted by stranger from San Jose apartment

Authorities are searching for a baby who was abducted by a stranger from an apartment in San Jose Monday.

The abduction occurred at around 12:50 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol.

According to San Jose police, security cameras showed a man walking into an apartment and taking 3-month-old Brandon Cuellar.

His family told police they do not recognize the man. Security images released by police show the suspect holding a boy believed to be Brandon in a car seat.

Security image shows a stranger abducting a 3-month-old boy from an apartment in San Jose, Calif., on April 25, 2022. (San Jose Police Department)

According to CBS San Francisco, police said the baby was being watched by his grandmother while his mother was at work. The grandmother allegedly took the baby to a grocery store, then returned to an apartment. She took Brandon into the apartment, then went back to her car to retrieve more groceries and returned to the apartment to find Brandon gone.

"She took the baby in the apartment, went downstairs to unload some groceries, in that short about of time, someone entered the apartment, you guys have the images and the video of this person, and left with the baby," SJPD Sgt. Christian Camarillo said during a news briefing.

No Amber Alert has been issued because there is no vehicle or license plate associated with the disappearance, per CBS San Francisco.

Brandon weighs about 14 pounds with light brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve white onesie with gray dinosaurs.