Authorities seeking help locating shooting suspect in Friday's nine-hour standoff in West Hollywood

Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating the man responsible for a nine-hour standoff in West Hollywood on Friday that stemmed from a shooting at an apartment complex.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Joshua Findley, 31, allegedly shot a woman through the wall of the complex twice Friday morning at around 8:20 a.m. She was hospitalized with injured considered to be non-life-threatening after suffering gunshot wounds to the upper body and one of her legs.

For the next nine hours, a massive law enforcement presence surrounded the complex, located in the 7000 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, as they worked to locate and detain Findley.

However, when authorities entered the premises, they found nothing inside but someone's pet dogs.

Now, they're searching for Findley who is wanted in the assault with a deadly weapon case and has two outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Findley is around 6 feet tall and weighs about 210 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and tattoos on his face, neck, arms and legs.

Anyone who has information on Findley's whereabouts was asked to contact investigators at (310) 855-8850.