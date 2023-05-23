Authorities seek help in possible East LA kidnapping

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is looking into a possible kidnapping Monday evening as a woman attempting to board a bus in East LA appeared to be coerced into a car by a man with a gun.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. in the 3800 block of E. Third Street as a woman tried to board a Montebello Transit bus. Surveillance video shows the woman attempting to get on the bus when a man approached her from behind.

The bus driver and a passenger tried to help the woman, when the suspect broke a window on the bus and got a gun from a white, 4-door car, possibly a 2022 Honda Civic, nearby.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department released surveillance images in hopes to solve what appears to be a kidnapping. Los Angeles Sheriff's Department

The man then pointed the gun at the bus driver and appeared to coerce the woman into his car and drove away with her.

The woman is described to be Hispanic, 5'-6' tall with brown hair. The suspect is said to be Hispanic, 5'8" and both are in their mid-20s.

Any possible witnesses or anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Major Crimes Bureau Tip Line, (562) 946-7893, East Los Angeles Sheriff Station, (323) 264-4151, or for anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477, or on-line at www.p3tips.com.