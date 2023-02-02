Authorities searching for missing 22-year-old Ventura County man

Authorities are searching for a missing Ventura County man who was last seen over the weekend.

Ventura County Sheriff's Department

According to Ventura County Sheriff's Department, Zachary Zernik, 22, was last seen by family members Saturday morning at around 8 a.m.

He was reported missing after he failed to arrive at work on Monday.

Deputies report locating his vehicle at the Wendy/Potrero Trailhead.

They noted that search and rescue efforts were underway in the surrounding area.

Anybody with information on Zernik's whereabouts was urged to contact investigators at (805) 654-9511.