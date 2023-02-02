Authorities searching for missing 22-year-old Ventura County man
Authorities are searching for a missing Ventura County man who was last seen over the weekend.
According to Ventura County Sheriff's Department, Zachary Zernik, 22, was last seen by family members Saturday morning at around 8 a.m.
He was reported missing after he failed to arrive at work on Monday.
Deputies report locating his vehicle at the Wendy/Potrero Trailhead.
They noted that search and rescue efforts were underway in the surrounding area.
Anybody with information on Zernik's whereabouts was urged to contact investigators at (805) 654-9511.
