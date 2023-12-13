Authorities search for sexual assault suspect in Culver City

Police are searching for a man who is suspected of breaking into a home and sexually assault a child in Culver City and they are asking for the public's help locating him.

The assault happened between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. at a home in the Blair Hills community and then he left on foot around 7 a.m. on December 2nd, according to the Culver City Police Department.

Officers responded around 7:46 a.m. and searched the area for evidence along with collect video footage from nearby surveillance cameras.

Investigators are asking for the public's help identifying and locating the suspect who was described as an adult man wearing dark colored clothing, a beanie and white shoes.

If anyone has seen him, please contact contact Lieutenant Ryan Thompson at (310) 253-6302. You may also provide information by emailing tips@culvercity.org.