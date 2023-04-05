Watch CBS News
Authorities search for missing 7-year-old boy from Arlington Heights

LAPD

Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a 7-year-old boy who went missing from Arlington Heights.

Derek Clay was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, in the courtyard of an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Crenshaw Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The boy has black hair, brown eyes, around 5 feet tall, and weighs 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, a gray sweater, dark pants and blue sneakers. 

Anyone knowing his whereabouts was urged to call 877-LAPD-247, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

