Watch CBS News
Local News

Authorities investigating fatal shooting in Hacienda Heights

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Hacienda Heights early Saturday afternoon. 

According to a statement from Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened at around 1 p.m. in the 1500 block of Janlu Avenue. 

When deputies arrived to the scene, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. 

Investigators were unable to provide any suspect information. 

Anyone with additional information on the shooting was asked to contact detectives at (323) 890-5500.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on February 18, 2023 / 4:29 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.