Authorities investigating fatal shooting in Hacienda Heights

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Hacienda Heights early Saturday afternoon.

According to a statement from Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened at around 1 p.m. in the 1500 block of Janlu Avenue.

When deputies arrived to the scene, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Investigators were unable to provide any suspect information.

Anyone with additional information on the shooting was asked to contact detectives at (323) 890-5500.