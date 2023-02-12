At least 5 hospitalized multi-car crash involving reckless driver in Seal Beach; search for suspect underway

At least five people have been hospitalized following a grisly multi-car crash in Seal Beach.

KCAL-News

Orange County Fire Authority crews were dispatched to the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Main Street just before 7:15 p.m. after learning of the collision.

According to Seal Beach Police Department, they had received a call of a reckless driver in Huntington Beach before the collision occurred.

"It was like an explosion. It was the loudest thing I've ever heard," said one witness, who said that the suspect collided with a car making a left turn at the intersection. "He was doing like 80 miles an hour, I was told."

People the other involved vehicle had already self-extricated by the time firefighters arrived, all of whom were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Their conditions are not currently known.

Authorities say that the suspect ran from the area before they arrived and the search was ongoing.

Residents of Hill Neighborhood are asked to shelter in place as they continue to look for the suspect.

All lanes of PCH and Main St. were closed in both directions due to the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.