At least 5 hospitalized five car-crash involving reckless driver in Seal Beach; search for suspect underway

At least five people have been hospitalized following a grisly multi-car crash in Seal Beach.

Orange County Fire Authority crews were dispatched to the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Main Street just before 7:15 p.m. after learning of the collision.

According to Seal Beach Police Department, they had received a call of a reckless driver in Huntington Beach before the collision occurred. People from all four cars involved were taken to nearby trauma centers for treatment.

Authorities say that the suspect fan from the area before they arrived and the search was ongoing.

Residents are asked to shelter in place as they continue to look for the suspect.

All lanes of PCH and Main St. were closed in both directions due to the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.