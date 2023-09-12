Watch CBS News
Local News

Possible arsonist sets at least 6 fires in Resenda overnight

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Police are searching for a suspected serial arsonist who has been setting fires in Reseda, several reported overnight.

There were at least six fires reported from 11 p.m. Monday to 1 a.m. Tuesday and most started around the Reseda Boulevard and Vanowen Street intersection. 

resenda-arsonist-2.png

A truck parked in the neighborhood was set on fire and firefighters were able to put it out. Debris and foliage in the bed of the truck was on fire and it caused significant damage.

Nobody has been injured in any of the fires.

Investigators say the same person has possibly been setting the fires over the past few days. The Los Angeles Fire Department released a photo of a woman on a bicycle who is considered a person of interest. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on September 12, 2023 / 7:11 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.