Freeway to reopen ahead of Monday commute following historic fire

10 Freeway may reopen sooner than expected following suspected arson

The 10 Freeway will reopen ahead of the Monday commute, over a week after a historic fire led to its closer and sooner than anticipated, said Gov. Gavin Newsom.

In a news conference Sunday, Gov. Newsom said the thoroughfare will reopen Sunday night, but will be fully operational Monday as a result of 10,000 hours of labor.

The freeway, which allows nearly 300,000 to travel, had been closed since November 11th following a suspected arson. The blaze completely decimated a storage yard filled with pallets, construction materials and used vehicles, spreading about eight acres as it torched the area underneath the extremely busy thoroughfare used by hundreds of thousands to get to and from downtown Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, CalFire officials released a pair of images showing the unidentified person they're searching for. They described the "person of interest" as a man in his 30s who is around 6-feet tall and weighs between 170 and 190 pounds. He has black hair.

In the images, the man is seen wearing blue shorts, a black jacket, a black backpack and a green scarf. He also had a knee brace on his right leg.

Authorities also said the subject "appeared to have suffered visible burn injuries on his left leg." They are working to identify him.

"Our investigators along with Los Angeles Police Department detectives have been scouring the neighborhood really from day 1," said a Fire Marshal. "We have interviewed witnesses."

Construction crews are continuing to work around the clock, getting the freeway set to reopen.

No injuries were reported in the fire, but at least 16 homeless people living in an encampment there were taken to shelters, according Mayor Bass.

An arson investigation remains underway and no arrests have been made. Anyone who recognized the individual in the images above was asked to call Cal Fire's arson hotline at 1-800-468-4408.