Armed suspects break into San Marino home, zip-tie elderly homeowners

Four armed men broke into a San Marino home Friday evening and zip-tied an elderly couple and heled them at gunpoint while ransacking the house.

The armed suspects got into the home by prying open a French door to the master bedroom, according to City News Service.

While the suspects ransacked the house, the elderly homeowners were forced to lie down.

The couple suffered minor injuries, according to the San Marino Police Department.

The home invasion took place on the 1700 block of Oak Lane around 9 p.m.

The suspects disabled the internet, telephones and security system before raiding the house for around an hour and a half.

San Marino PD is urging anyone with information about the robbery to call them at 626-300-0726 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.