Anaheim police arrest pursuit suspect who killed pedestrian, crashed into home after losing control

Police search for a pursuit suspect who killed 1 and crashed into an Anaheim home

Anaheim police announced the arrest of a suspect who crashed into a home and killed one person early Saturday morning before fleeing on foot and evading officers for several hours.

"The suspect's name is being withheld at this time due to the ongoing investigation," said APD Public Information Officer Jon McClintock.

The pursuit began at around 1 a.m., when Anaheim Police Department officers responded to reports of a traffic collision involving a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, the learned that the crash had stemmed from a pursuit involving Placentia Police Department and a stolen vehicle suspect.

At some point during the pursuit, the suspect lost control of the vehicle and veered off the road, striking a female pedestrian before crashing through the front yards of three homes in the 700 block of North East Street and La Palma Avenue. He then ran from the scene on foot.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Her identity has not yet been released.

Hours later, at around 9:10 a.m., officers were called to a church in the 1400 block of E. La Palma Ave. in regards to a suspicious man in the area. After making contact with the suspect, officers took the man into custody without further incident.

The search was conducted by officers with Anaheim, Placentia and Fullerton Police Departments.

He was booked for several offenses, including vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, hit and run resulting in injury or death, driving under the influence causing bodily injury, auto theft, and possession of a stolen vehicle, according to Anaheim Police Department.

The Anaheim Police Department is asking anyone with any information regarding the crash and the suspect to call them at 714-765-1900 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.