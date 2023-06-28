Amtrak train collides with irrigation truck and derails in Moorpark

An Amtrak train crashed into an irrigation truck while pulling seven cars in Moorpark, causing the train to partly derail and occupants to evacuate.

Around 11:20 a.m., the Ventura County Fire Department responded to the 11100 W. Block of Los Angeles Avenue, an area surrounded by large farms. The irrigation truck was totaled and the condition of the driver is not known at this time.

Occupants evacuate the Amtrak train after a collision with a water truck KCAL News

There was a fire under one of the train cars and it was quickly extinguished. There are 190 passengers on the train. Five passengers were treated with minor injuries.

This is a developing story.