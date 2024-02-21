Watch CBS News
Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old girl abducted from Garden Grove

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

An Amber Alert has been issued after a two-year-old girl was abducted from Garden Grove early Wednesday. 

screen-shot-2024-02-21-at-2-39-06-pm.png
Harmony Talley (left) and her suspected abductor Ileane Shelton (right). California Highway Patrol

Harmony Talley was last seen at around 11:15 a.m. when she was abducted by a woman identified as 21-year-old Ileane Shelton. 

Shelton is believed to be driving a white Toyota RAV4 with an unknown license plate. She is described as standing 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black sweater, blank pants and white Nike shoes. 

Talley is described as being around 2-feet tall and weighing around 50 pounds. She has black hair that is braided with beads and brown eyes. She is believed to be wearing a purple dress. 

Anyone who spots either Talley or Shelton is urged to call 911 immediately. 

The Amber Alert was issued by California Highway Patrol on behalf of the Garden Grove Police Department. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on February 21, 2024 / 2:41 PM PST

