Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old girl missing in Fontana

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl last seen with her father, who is accused of shooting and killing a woman before taking the girl.

Savannah Graziano was last seen with her father, Anthony Graziano, 45, on September 26, 2022, at approximately 7:34 a.m., in Fontana, San Bernardino County.

According to the Fontana Police Department, they responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Cypress Avenue and Malory Drive.

Upon arrival, they discovered an adult woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a local trauma center where she died.

Savannah is described as having brown hair and brown eyes, 5' 2" and 110 pounds.

Graziano's car is described as a 2017 white Nissan Frontier with California license plate # 44305G2.The Nissan has an overlanding rack over the bed of the truck. It also has a distinct "Pro-4X" "animal" sticker on the rear quarter panel.

The suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous. If you see this vehicle, call 911 immediately.

During the incident, Cypress Elementary School was temporarily placed on lockdown as a precaution, prompting fear from parents.

"We just had an elementary school lockdown here this morning because someone was shot in front of the school," tweeted Kim Amerie. "As heartbreaking as it is...it's maddening changes are not happening fast enough."