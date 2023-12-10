Alleged road-rage suspect hurt in officer-involved shooting in Hacienda Heights

An investigation continued Sunday into the circumstances leading up to an officer-involved shooting in Hacienda Heights.

Officers with the Huntington Park Police Department responded to an alleged road-rage incident just before 3 p.m. Saturday. There, they encountered the subject, attempted to stop the vehicle, and a pursuit ensued on surface streets and onto a freeway.

At the end of the pursuit, police said the 51-year-old subject "utilized his vehicle to ram multiple Huntington Park police vehicles, which resulted in an officer-involved shooting," according to a news release.

The motorist, whom police suspected was driving under the influence, was transported to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. He was listed in critical but stable condition. Authorities said one officer was injured with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.