Watch CBS News
Local News

Alleged road-rage suspect hurt in officer-involved shooting in Hacienda Heights

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

An investigation continued Sunday into the circumstances leading up to an officer-involved shooting in Hacienda Heights. 

Officers with the Huntington Park Police Department responded to an alleged road-rage incident just before 3 p.m. Saturday. There, they encountered the subject, attempted to stop the vehicle, and a pursuit ensued on surface streets and onto a freeway.  

At the end of the pursuit, police said the 51-year-old subject "utilized his vehicle to ram multiple Huntington Park police vehicles, which resulted in an officer-involved shooting," according to a news release. 

The motorist, whom police suspected was driving under the influence, was transported to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. He was listed in critical but stable condition. Authorities said one officer was injured with minor, non-life-threatening injuries. 

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. 

First published on December 10, 2023 / 10:11 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.