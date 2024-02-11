All about Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers wide receiver for the 2024 Super Bowl

South Bay 49er fan set to showcase award-winning Niner-themed lowrider for Super Bowl South Bay 49er fan set to showcase award-winning Niner-themed lowrider for Super Bowl 01:47

As the San Francisco 49ers prepare to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII for the 2024 NFL championship, we're looking at some of the team's key players who will likely have a major impact on the big game.

The Super Bowl takes place on Sunday, Feb. 11, starting at 3:30 p.m. PST at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. You can tune in to watch the game broadcast live on both CBS and Nickelodeon or watch the livestream on Paramount+. More information on the game and how to watch it is available at CBS Sports.

There are plenty more stories to read in the run up to the Super Bowl from both CBS San Francisco and CBS News, including fascinating 49ers Faithful fan profiles, a look at some of the Super Bowl fan experiences available, the skyrocketing price of tickets to the big game, where to find a Super Bowl watch party in the Bay Area and the record-setting amount of gambling expected for Sunday's game.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk's appearance at the 2024 Super Bowl will be his first since joining the NFL in 2020. Here's everything you need to know about the Niners wide receiver.

What are Brandon Aiyuk's stats for this NFL season?

For the 2023-2024 regular season stats Brandon Aiyuk had 75 receptions with, 1,342 receiving yards, 105 receiving targets and 83.9 receiving yards per game.

What are Brandon Aiyuk's career stats?

Brandon Aiyuk has played 62 career games he's had 269 receptions, 3,931 receiving yards, and 25 touchdowns

What are Brandon Aiyuk's contract details?

Brandon Aiyuk locked into a lucrative deal with the San Francisco 49ers, committing to a four-year contract worth $12,531,342. This includes a hefty signing bonus of $6,673,704 and guarantees the full amount. His yearly average salary Is $3,132,836. In the upcoming 2024 season, Aiyuk's base salary will be $14,124,000, with corresponding cap and dead cap hits also at $14,124,000.

How long has Brandon Aiyuk been in the NFL?

Aiyuk played college football at Sierra College and Arizona State and was selected by the 49ers in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. This will be his first appearance in the Superbowl.

What do we know about Brandon Aiyuk's family?

Brandon Aiyuk is currently dating this his long-term girlfriend, Rochelle Searight and his mother is a huge supporter on the 49ers.