A San Bernardino man was arrested for the 1997 murder of bank teller Monica Leech

The Ventura County Sheriff's office announced Friday they have arrested 55-year-old Kevin Ray James in connection with the 1997 Thousand Oaks bank robbery of Western Financial Bank and the murder of bank teller Monica Leech.

Back on April 28, 1997, two masked men dressed in long jackets and yellow hardhats entered the Thousand Oaks bank. The men rounded up bank employees into a small room and Leech, who was 39 years old at the time, was shot in the back of the head.

The suspects fled the scene with around $9,000, driving off in a white Ford Explorer.

In 2021, it was reported that new DNA evidence and technology opened up the case, eventually leading to the arrest of James.

More information will be shared at a March 14 news conference at the Thousand Oaks Police Station.