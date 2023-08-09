Watch CBS News
75-acre brush fire burning near Lake Perris

Firefighters are battling a large brush fire burning near Lake Perris in Perris. 

The blaze, which has been dubbed the Rock Fire, has so far burnt 75-acres of brush and is growing at a "dangerous rate of spread," according to Riverside County firefighters. 

Crews were first sent to the scene just after 2:30 p.m. upon learning of the fire. 


No injuries have yet been reported and no structures are currently threatened. 

This is a developing situation. Check back for details. 

