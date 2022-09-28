7-year-old possibly attacked by mountain lion in Stevenson Ranch

An investigation has been launched in Stevenson Ranch after a seven-year-old child was possibly attacked by a mountain lion on Monday.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation, Pico Canyon Park is closed until further notice after "an aggressive mountain lion" was seen in the area.

The investigation, being led by Fish and Wildlife authorities, was launched Monday after the child suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the incident. They are working to determine if the event was in fact a confirmed attack.

This is a developing story, check back for details.