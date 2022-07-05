65-year-old man shot and killed by burglar in Lincoln Heights

Authorities were investigating a burglary turned homicide in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood late Monday evening.

The incident occurred at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Griffin Avenue at around 9:30 p.m.

When Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived to the scene the victim, reportedly a 65-year-old man, had died due to a gunshot wound.

They were able to determine that there was a burglary at the location, at which time the victim was home. As he confronted the suspect, only identified as a Hispanic male at this time, he was fatally shot.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

There was no additional information immediately available.