5 injured in Seal Beach hit-and-run crash

Authorities sought the public's help Sunday in identifying a motorist who fled the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Seal Beach where three 17-year-old girls in the other vehicle were left with serious injuries.

The crash was reported at 7:14 p.m. Saturday on Pacific Coast Highway at Main Street, Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Sean Doran said.

The Huntington Beach Police Department transferred a call to the Seal Beach Police Department of a reckless driver speeding northbound on PCH from the area of Warner Boulevard, according to Seal Beach Police Lt. Julia Clasby.

"When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the vehicle had collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Main Street," she said. "The suspect's vehicle came to rest against the bus bench in front of the Chase Bank. The suspect fled the scene on foot into `The Hill' residential neighborhood."

The driver and four passengers from the second vehicle suffered serious injuries and were rushed to local trauma centers. Two of the occupants were eventually discharged. The three other occupants -- all 17-year-old girls from Orange County -- remained in the hospital in serious, but stable condition, Clasby said.

The suspect was described as an 18- to 20-year-old man approximately 5- feet-10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a maroon shirt.

The Seal Beach Police Department urged anyone with information regarding the crash or the suspect to contact them at 562-799-4100, ext. 1627 or jdowdell@sealbeachca.gov. Anonymous tips can also be made through Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.