$5.4 million Powerball ticket sold in Burbank
A California Lottery ticket sold in Burbank is worth more than $5 million.
The winning ticket was sold at Thirst Quencher Liquor in Burbank and matched five numbers in the Powerball draw. It is worth $5,422,749.
The winning numbers in Saturday's draw were 1-12-20-33-66 and Powerball number 21, but officials say no one across the nation matched all numbers.
The jackpot for Monday's draw stands at $785 million.
