$5.4 million Powerball ticket sold in Burbank

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A California Lottery ticket sold in Burbank is worth more than $5 million. 

 The winning ticket was sold at Thirst Quencher Liquor in Burbank and matched five numbers in the Powerball draw. It is worth $5,422,749. 

The winning numbers in Saturday's draw were 1-12-20-33-66 and Powerball number 21, but officials say no one across the nation matched all numbers. 

The jackpot for Monday's draw stands at $785 million. 

KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on September 24, 2023 / 1:13 PM

