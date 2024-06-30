Watch CBS News
40-acre brush fire burning near buildings in Fontana

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Large brush fire threatening buildings in Fontana
Large brush fire threatening buildings in Fontana 00:35

A 40-acre brush fire is threatening some buildings in Fontana near the Jurupa Hills Regional Park area. 

The fire was first reported at about 3:30 p.m. near Sierra Avenue, south of the I-10 Freeway, according to San Bernardino County Fire Department officials. 

It quickly grew from just one acre to 40 acres by 4 p.m., prompting a second alarm response from firefighters including support from Riverside County Fire Department. 

The fire is spreading southeast "with moderate side slope expansion to east," firefighters said. 

Crews have set up in front of homes in the area in the event that the fire moves towards them. 

As a result of the firefight, Fontana police have shut down Sierra Avenue at Jurupa Avenue to the public. 

Crews say that structures are threatened by the spreading flames, but no evacuation orders have yet been issued. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

