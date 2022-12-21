Watch CBS News
Local News

3rd Alarm fire breaks out at home in Downey

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

3rd Alarm fire breaks out in Downey
3rd Alarm fire breaks out in Downey 00:40

Firefighters engaged a Third Alarm fire at a home in Downey late Tuesday evening. 

The blaze was located at a home on Dinnsdale Street, and with Sky2 over the scene, large plumes of smoke could be seen escaping through the top of the home as firefighters worked to enter from above. 

It was unclear if anyone was injured in the fire. 

Investigators were working to determine a cause. 

More to come. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on December 20, 2022 / 11:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.