3rd Alarm fire breaks out at home in Downey
Firefighters engaged a Third Alarm fire at a home in Downey late Tuesday evening.
The blaze was located at a home on Dinnsdale Street, and with Sky2 over the scene, large plumes of smoke could be seen escaping through the top of the home as firefighters worked to enter from above.
It was unclear if anyone was injured in the fire.
Investigators were working to determine a cause.
More to come.
