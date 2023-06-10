30,000 gallons of untreated sewage spills into creek near Rancho Palos Verdes

Public health officials are warning residents and visitors to stay away from a Rancho Palos Verdes waterway after tens of thousands of untreated sewage spilled into it.

The spill originated from a blocked main line at 6850 Faircove Drive in Rancho Palos Verdes, which led to sewage discharging into Windport Canyon Creek and into Aqua Amarga Creek. According to the Los Angeles County Department of Health, about 30,000 gallons of untreated sewage has spilled into the waterway which ends in Lunada Bay.

Anyone planning on visiting the area should stay away from the below areas for the time being:

Aqua Amarga Creek opening into Lunada Bay

.75 miles up the coast from Aqua Amarga Creek opening into Lunada Bay

.75 miles down the coast from Aqua Amarga Creek opening into Lunada Bay

Public Health advised against touching the water and wet sand in those areas if you do visit it. They said will test the water daily and will reopen the beach when bacterial levels meet health standards.

Aqua Amarga Creek, where the spill occured, opens into Lunada Bay, which is pictured above. Getty Images

To view a full map of the closure, click here. Beach conditions are available 24 hours a day at the county's hotline 1-800-525-5662.

This is the third L.A. County waterway, beach or lagoon in four days that has had thousands of gallons of untreated sewage spill into it.

On June 7, about 5,000-6,000 gallons of untreated sewage spilled into the Malibu Lagoon. On June 6, 50,000 gallons of sewage spilled into the Alhambra Wash in Long Beach, prompting health officials to close all of the coastal swimming areas in the city.