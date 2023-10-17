Watch CBS News
3 people killed in North Hollywood shooting

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Los Angeles police are searching for the gunman that killed three people in North Hollywood. 

Local authorities first received reports of a shooting at the corner of Lankershim Boulevard and Moorpark Street just before 9:30 p.m. Monday night. 

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, four people were shot, three whom died either at the crime scene or at a nearby hospital. 

It's unclear what prompted the shooting. 

Police have not located the suspect. 

First published on October 16, 2023 / 10:50 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

