3 people killed in North Hollywood shooting
Los Angeles police are searching for the gunman that killed three people in North Hollywood.
Local authorities first received reports of a shooting at the corner of Lankershim Boulevard and Moorpark Street just before 9:30 p.m. Monday night.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, four people were shot, three whom died either at the crime scene or at a nearby hospital.
It's unclear what prompted the shooting.
Police have not located the suspect.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.