3 people killed in North Hollywood shooting

At least 1 person killed after shooting in North Hollywood

Los Angeles police are searching for the gunman that killed three people in North Hollywood.

Local authorities first received reports of a shooting at the corner of Lankershim Boulevard and Moorpark Street just before 9:30 p.m. Monday night.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, four people were shot, three whom died either at the crime scene or at a nearby hospital.

It's unclear what prompted the shooting.

Police have not located the suspect.