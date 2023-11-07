3 current, 1 former LASD employees dead by suicide in last two days

One retired employee and three current members of Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were found dead by suicide within a 24-hour period starting Monday.

The first death was reported at around 10:30 a.m. on Monday in Valencia, according to a statement from the department. Just over two hours later, a little after 12:50 p.m., detectives were called to a second death in Lancaster. At 5:40 p.m., they were again called, this time to a home in Stevenson Ranch.

At around 7;30 a.m. Tuesday morning, homicide detectives were sent to a hospital in Pomona, where a current employee was declared dead.

"Out of respect for their grieving families we will not be disclosing the names of the employees at this time," a statement said. "Homicide detectives and the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner will continue to investigate each incident independently."

Details surrounding the deaths remain unclear. Investigators have not noted if they believe the incidents to be connected.

Sheriff Robert Luna issued a statement on the deaths, which read:

"Our LASD family has experienced a significant amount of loss and tragedies this year. We are stunned to learn of these deaths, and it has sent shockwaves of emotions throughout the department as we try and cope with the loss of not just one, but four beloved active and retired members of our department family. During trying times like these it's important for personnel regardless of rank or position to check on the well-being of other colleagues and friends. I have the deepest concern for our employee's well-being, and we are urgently exploring avenues to reduce work stress factors to support our employees work and personal lives."

LASD is offering resources to the impacted families as well as confidential counseling for department personnel.