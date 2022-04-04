Watch CBS News

3-alarm fire tears through former Time Warner Cable building in Garden Grove

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at a commercial building in Garden Grove Monday.

The fire was first reported at 11:20 a.m. at a two-story commercial building at 7441 Chapman Ave., at the corner of Western Avenue. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, firefighters entered the building to search for anyone inside, but were forced to pull out and go into defensive mode due to the extreme fire conditions.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of fire has not yet been determined.

The building was formerly home to Time Warner Cable, but appears to be vacant at this time.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.

