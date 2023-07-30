2,206-acre Bonny Fire in Aguanga remains at 5 percent containment

The Bonny fire in Aguanga, which has scorched 2,206 acres, is 5 percent contained.

The fire broke out along the edge of the Cahuilla Indian Reservation south of Aguanga last Thursday. One firefighter has been injured.

According to Cal-Fire, firefighters made good progress throughout the night Sunday. They are expected to continue cooling hot spots and constructing containment line around the fire perimeter.

The heat and a chance of thunderstorms were creating extra challenges for fire crews, as was the extremely rugged and steep terrain.

Evacuation orders remain in place for the area north of the San Diego County Line, east of Bonny Lane, south of Bowers Road, Bailey Road, and Ramsey Road west of Anza Borrego State Park.

Evacuation warnings remain in place north of the San Diego County Line, east of Spanish Spur Trail, south of La Cima Road/Indian Paint Brush Road, and west of Anza Borrego State Park