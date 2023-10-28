20 years later, ArroyoFest is back, closing Pasadena's Arroyo Seco Parkway Sunday

There's a chance to walk, run, bike or skate on part of Pasadena's 110 Freeway Sunday – it's a 20-year revival of the closed to cars, but open to people, ArroyoFest.

A six to seven mile stretch of the Arroyo Seco Parkway between Pasadena and downtown Los Angeles will be closed to vehicle traffic for four hours Sunday to make way for the 626 Golden Streets ArroyoFest.

A 10K kicks off the festival at 7 a.m., with organizers expecting as many as 4,000 participants.

Then, until 11 a.m., the no-vehicle parkway will have southbound freeway lanes reserved for pedestrians -- walkers, runners, strollers and wheelchairs, while the northbound lanes will be for those on wheels --bicyclists and skaters.

The inaugural ArroyoFest on the Arroyo Seco Parkway happened in 2003. The idea behind the event was inspired by interest at the time of promoting the LA River and the Arroyo Seco Stream as natural and cultural assets and the desire to promote biking and walking as transportation.

626GoldenStreets.com

Those ideals continue today, with this year's ArroyoFest expanding with 626 Golden Streets. It's all free, and neighboring cities of Alhambra, San Marino, and Arcadia, will have more than 20 miles of car-free streets for everyone to enjoy.

Organizers say the event is much like CicLAvia events that close off various roadways to allow pedestrians, bicyclists, skaters and others to explore the routes and neighborhood businesses.

Attendees can enter anywhere along the route and use any form of active transportation.

ArroyoFest takes place 7 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 29. For more information, click here.