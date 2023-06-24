Watch CBS News
2 women shot and killed in Diamond Bar, no arrests made

Two women were found shot to death Saturday in Diamond Bar, authorities said. 

The shooting occurred at about 8 a.m. Saturday in the 23800 block of Sapphire Canyon Road, slightly east of the 57 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff's Information Bureau reported.

No arrests have been made in the case. 

The sheriff's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information about the deaths to call them at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477

